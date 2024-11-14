× Expand freight house Nov. 14 - 6 p.m. - freight house

Friendsgiving Feast: A Southern Get-Together

Join chefs Sara Bradley and Kelsey Barnard Clark for a friendsgiving celebration with a menu inspired by Clark’s new cookbook, Southern Get-Togethers.

6 p.m. Nov. 14 - freight house, Paducah

Immerse yourself in the flavors of the south at this book release party, as these two friends share stories and some of their favorite recipes throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. with passed appetizers, a welcome cocktail, food stations and wine and beer throughout the evening. Each ticket also includes a copy of Southern Get-Togethers and a personalized signing by Clark. Get ready for a night of delicious food, good company, and Southern hospitality. Leave feeling fuller than a Thanksgiving turkey!

Clark and Bradley competed together on Top Chef Season 16, with both chefs making it to the finale. Hailing from Dothan, Alabama, Clark brings a unique blend of Southern charm and French technique to her dishes. She’s earned recognition as a James Beard Award nominee; Southern Get-Togethers is her second book.

For more information visit exploretock.com/freight-house/event/511166/ga-friendsgiving-feast-a-southern-get-together

Tickets are $125 per person.