Friendship Fest 2019

It's that time again! Strengthening Transformations, Inc is having Friendship Fest 2019 at The Woodford County Fairgrounds 293 Beasley Road Versailles, KY 40383 on 8/17 from 3-7pm. This Fest is unique because we offer free haircuts for the kids, hygiene bags, free food, henna tattoos, pony rides, inflatables, giveaways, and overall great fun. We are set on showing the importance of togetherness and self-care. Added this year, is a raffle for backpacks containing school supplies! We hope to see everyone there, and encourage you to bring a friend!

Follow on Facebook: FRIENDSHIP FEST 2019

For more information call (502) 319-0837 or visit strengtheningtransformations.com