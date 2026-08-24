Friendship Flea Market

× Expand Friendship Associates Inc. Friendship Associates Inc.

Indiana's most unique flea market and antique show welcoming visitors since 1968. Almost 500 vendor spaces selling a wide variety of merchandise and specialty food, All blacktopped roads provide easy access for baby buggies and wheelchairs. Horse drawn trolley rides to and from town. Campfire with live music on Friday and Saturday night. www.friendshipfleamarket.com, www.facebook.com/friendflea. Camping available, Parking $3.00, Admission Free

URL:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3791108-0?pid=11713

Date and Time:

Starts: Sat, Sep 12, 26 ( 9:00 AM)

Ends: Sun, Sep 20, 26 ( 7:00 PM)

Venue Details: Friendship, Friendship, Indiana, 47042, United States

Category: Festivals | Food / Drink