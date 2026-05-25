Friendship Flea Market
to
Friendship Friendship, Friendship, Indiana 47042
Friendship Flea Market
Friendship Flea Market
Indiana's most unique flea market and antique shoe welcoming visitors since 1968. Almost 500 vendor spaces selling a wide array of merchandise and specialty food. Blacktopped roads provide easy access for baby buggies and wheelchairs. Horse drawn trolley rides to and from town. Campfire with live country music on Friday and Saturday nights. www.facebook.com/friendflea
Camping available, Parking $3.00, Admission Free.
Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Jun 2026 09:00 - Sun, 21 Jun 2026 17:00
Venue details: Friendship, Indiana, 47042, United States
For more information call 859-341-9188.