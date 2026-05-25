× Expand Friendship Flea Market Friendship Flea Market

Indiana's most unique flea market and antique shoe welcoming visitors since 1968. Almost 500 vendor spaces selling a wide array of merchandise and specialty food. Blacktopped roads provide easy access for baby buggies and wheelchairs. Horse drawn trolley rides to and from town. Campfire with live country music on Friday and Saturday nights. www.facebook.com/friendflea

Camping available, Parking $3.00, Admission Free.

Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Jun 2026 09:00 - Sun, 21 Jun 2026 17:00

Venue details: Friendship, Indiana, 47042, United States

For more information call 859-341-9188.