Frog and Toad Theater for Young Audiences

Frog and Toad Theater for Young Audiences

Presented by the Spotlight Players

Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

The jazzy, upbeat score of Frog and Toad bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant and enchanting musical, perfect for introducing theatre to youngsters while keeping adults entertained, as well.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com