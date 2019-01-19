"From This Moment" Bridal Show

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

"From This Moment" Bridal Show

You’re invited to a premier bridal show presented by The Center for Rural Development with an exclusive runway show by The Loft. From This Moment…you can plan your special day!

Runway Show will take place 1:30pm-2:30pm.

Register for door prizes throughout the day! Attendees get exclusive access to – Catering – Bridal Wear – Jewelry – Hair Stylists – Makeup Artists – Florists – Wedding Cakes – Photographers – Wedding Planners – DJ Packages and more.

This event will be the largest gathering of wedding professionals in the area. Admission for brides is free and guests admission is $6/person.

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 10am-3pm.

For more information call (606) 677-6000 or visit centertech.com

Bridal
606-677-6000
