“From the Sea to the Moors” - New Paintings by Cynthia Kelly Overall

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

LOCATION: B. Deemer Gallery

HOURS: M - F 10 - 5:30, SAT 10 - 3

EXHIBITION DATES: September 29 – October 30, 2018

OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, September 29, 3 - 5

Cynthia Kelly Overall is a Kentucky artist known for her soft, luminous oil paintings of pastoral scenes. Overall’s new paintings are inspired by her recent travels from the sea of Cornwall through the Moors of Devonshire. These atmospheric paintings depict scenes from the pristine countryside of the Moors of Devonshire, England. Painted in her unique style, the influences of old masters are evident in her technique and lighting.

Overall received her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky, and a master’s degree from Rosary Graduate School of Fine Arts, in Florence, Italy. Her work can be found in major collections worldwide.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
