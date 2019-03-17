× Expand McCracken County Public Library Traditional Irish Music

Front and Center: Traditional Irish Music

Mar 17, 2019, 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

With the talented father-son duo, Eddie Coffey & Josh Coffey

Eddie Coffey was raised in western Kentucky, and grew up listening to old time country and bluegrass music playing with his father's band on the state park circuit. Primarily a guitarist, Coffey learned to play upright bass at age 48, when his son Josh asked him to join the band Bawn in the Mash and record on their debut album "Welcome to the Atomic City". In addition to Bawn in the Mash, Eddie also plays with The Wheelhouse Rousters and Dan Knowles.

Josh Coffey is a composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and music educator from western Kentucky. Incredibly varied in his musical aptitude, Coffey is easily at home in orchestral settings, string quartets, string bands, jazz ensembles and rock-based bands. You might find him performing in theaters, at bluegrass & folk festivals, on the country western stage, in rockabilly honky tonks or on paddlewheel riverboats. Not being tethered to any specific genre keeps Coffey a versatile and competent musician in almost any application. A home grown string player that learned at the knee of older musicians, Coffey has spent most of his life creating: singing, playing, performing and writing. Having begun performing at just five years of age, Coffey's music career already spans two and a half decades. In 2005, Coffey became a graduate of Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Music, where he studied violin and viola as well as tuba.

Most commonly known as a founding member of Bawn in the Mash, a "genre-bending, progressive bluegrass band…stretching the boundaries of string music to new levels", Coffey has been an integral part of the band’s musical progression into other genres. Bawn in the Mash has four self-produced albums that Coffey has helped not only arrange the music for, but also produced, recorded and engineered the fourth album.He is currently working with a variety of great musicians and bands. In addition to Bawn in the Mash, he is regularly performing with the Wheelhouse Rousters and the Solid Rockit Boosters as well as performing solo.Coffey has been teaching music lessons for 16 years.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net