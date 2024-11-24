× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Are you more of an Elsa or an Anna? Either way, join us at Ten20 on November 24th for a very special Frozen Ball Silent Disco!

A Frozen Ball: Family Friendly Silent Disco at TEN20

Bring the whole family out to Ten20 on November 24th for a very special Frozen Ball Silent Disco! We're so excited to be throwing a party to honor one of Disney's most beloved movies. We're turning Ten20 into a winter wonderland and playing the best music from Frozen and all your favorite Disney classics! In addition to Disney hits, we'll have clean pop music and the best of the decades. Whether you're a little more Elsa, Anna, or even Olaf, you'll have a Ball!

Kids' headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/87861/t/tickets