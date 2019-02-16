Frozen Tea Party

to Google Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Frozen Tea Party

Join Elsa, Anna and friends for their annual tea party extravaganza at Centre Square! Enjoy delicious gourmet treats and delightful interaction with the princesses among beautiful decorations. It’s a once a year visit you don’t want to miss! Event will last 2 hours and includes a staged show presentation, crafts, games, prizes, photo ops with your Frozen friends and a luncheon tea. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets must be purchase in advance. Space is limited, and this is a popular event at Centre Square We encourage you to purchase your tickets soon.

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit  kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-tea-party.html   

Info
Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Frozen Tea Party - 2019-02-16 10:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Submit Yours