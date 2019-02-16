Frozen Tea Party

Join Elsa, Anna and friends for their annual tea party extravaganza at Centre Square! Enjoy delicious gourmet treats and delightful interaction with the princesses among beautiful decorations. It’s a once a year visit you don’t want to miss! Event will last 2 hours and includes a staged show presentation, crafts, games, prizes, photo ops with your Frozen friends and a luncheon tea. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets must be purchase in advance. Space is limited, and this is a popular event at Centre Square We encourage you to purchase your tickets soon.

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-tea-party.html