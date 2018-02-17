Frozen Tea Party

Anna, Elsa, and their friends invite you to join them for high tea, tasty treats, fun games, a sing-a-along show, and lots of surprises! They would also love to have their pictures taken with YOU, their special guest!

​Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets must be purchase in advance. Space is limited and only a total of 150 tickets are available. This is a popular event at Centre Square, so we encourage you to purchase your tickets soon.

For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-tea-party.html