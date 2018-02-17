Frozen Tea Party

Centre Square 237 North Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Frozen Tea Party

Anna, Elsa, and their friends invite you to join them for high tea, tasty treats, fun games, a sing-a-along show, and lots of surprises! They would also love to have their pictures taken with YOU, their special guest!

​Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets must be purchase in advance. Space is limited and only a total of 150 tickets are available. This is a popular event at Centre Square, so we encourage you to purchase your tickets soon.

For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit  kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-tea-party.html

270-699-2787
