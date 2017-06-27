Fruit and Boot Camp

Shively Community Center 1902 Park Road, Shively, Kentucky

Fruit and Boot Camp

Each week, adults and kids will practice making a healthy food item and participate in an exercise activity that can be done anywhere. All physical fitness levels are welcome. Children must be age 5 or older, and one parent or guardian must be present and participate with every two children registered. It is recommended that participants attend both classes in this coordinated series. Choose the dates and location that work best for your family.

For more information visit nortonchildrens.com/foundation/events/fruit-boot-camp/

Shively Community Center 1902 Park Road, Shively, Kentucky

