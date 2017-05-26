Don't Fry Day Friday

Tanquila Tanning Bar 332 W Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Don't Fry Day Friday

TTB is a proud participant of the Mark the SPOT campaign with the Melanoma Research Foundation ! The MRF is a Core Member of The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention (NCSCP). Every year, the NCSCP designates the Friday before Memorial Day as "Don't Fry Day" to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and to encourage everyone to protect their skin as they head outdoors to kick off the summer season.

In honor of #DontFryDay, TTB will be offering $25 Full Body Shots & Melanin Mai Tais then add on Glitter Gin Fizz for ONLY $10 !

Click the link to learn more about Don't Fry Day. -> http://www.skincancerprevention.org/node/282

For more information visit Facebook: tanquilatanningbar

Tanquila Tanning Bar 332 W Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

