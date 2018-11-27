Full Bowls to Fill the Soul

to Google Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00

Kentucky Folk Art Center 102 West First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Full Bowls to Fill the Soul

The Emerging Arts Leaders of Eastern Kentucky (EALEK) are hosting an Empty Bowls event, "Full Bowls to Fill the Soul" on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

Admission is $15, and patrons will receive a handmade bowl, all the soup they can eat and a host of refreshments and side items. All proceeds from the event will be donated to KFAC.

The event will bring multiple student organizations together to raise money for the Kentucky Folk Art Center by selling handmade ceramic bowls made by students and faculty in the Morehead State University Ceramics Guild. The event is co-sponsored by EALEK, the MSU Ceramic Guild and KFAC. Other organizations supporting the event include Chi Mu Delta Co-ed Fraternity, Gamma Phi Beta - Epsilon Sigma Chapter, the MSU Methodist Student Center, the Marshall University Ceramics Area and several other campus groups and local businesses. 

The event has received more than $1,500 in outside sponsorship in the form of merchandise and gift cards that will be awarded as door prizes or raffled off at the event to raise funds.  

For more information call (606) 783-2204 or visit moreheadstate.edu/kfac

Info
Kentucky Folk Art Center 102 West First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
to Google Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Full Bowls to Fill the Soul - 2018-11-27 11:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Submit Yours