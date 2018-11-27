Full Bowls to Fill the Soul

The Emerging Arts Leaders of Eastern Kentucky (EALEK) are hosting an Empty Bowls event, "Full Bowls to Fill the Soul" on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

Admission is $15, and patrons will receive a handmade bowl, all the soup they can eat and a host of refreshments and side items. All proceeds from the event will be donated to KFAC.

The event will bring multiple student organizations together to raise money for the Kentucky Folk Art Center by selling handmade ceramic bowls made by students and faculty in the Morehead State University Ceramics Guild. The event is co-sponsored by EALEK, the MSU Ceramic Guild and KFAC. Other organizations supporting the event include Chi Mu Delta Co-ed Fraternity, Gamma Phi Beta - Epsilon Sigma Chapter, the MSU Methodist Student Center, the Marshall University Ceramics Area and several other campus groups and local businesses.

The event has received more than $1,500 in outside sponsorship in the form of merchandise and gift cards that will be awarded as door prizes or raffled off at the event to raise funds.

For more information call (606) 783-2204 or visit moreheadstate.edu/kfac