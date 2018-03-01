Full “Crow” Moon Hike

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed. Dress for the weather; it can get chilly when the sun goes down.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org