Full “Falling Leaves” Moon Hike at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Full “Falling Leaves” Moon Hike

October 5 @ 7:15 pm - 9:15 pm

Bernheim at Night programs provide ample opportunities to celebrate both the heavens and the earth. Join us as we take time to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore the mysteries of creatures and features on our portion of planet Earth.

Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

