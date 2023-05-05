Full “Flower” Moon Hike at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest Holly Pond 1411 - 11 Full moon

Full “Flower” Moon Hike

Celebrate the night! Join Bernheim’s nocturnal team of naturalists for adventures from the dark side. Bernheim at Night programs provide ample opportunities to celebrate both the heavens and the earth. We will take the time to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore the mysteries of creatures and features beneath our feet on our portion of planet Earth. Spring nights provide layers of richness with the addition of sounds and stirrings of creatures large and small. Bernheim at Night programs are our most popular, so register early to reserve your place.

Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

Because Bernheim’s front gate closes to the public during program hours, please plan to stay for the entire program. Volunteers or staff will make sure you can leave if there’s an emergency.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org