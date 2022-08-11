Full "Grain" Moon Hike at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim is especially magical under the light of a full moon, and with the help of Bernheim’s amazing Volunteer Naturalists you are bound to discover delightful surprises that await the “night owls” among you, or those who make extra effort to awaken to these wonders.

Part of Bernheim at Night, Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program by calling (502) 955-8512 or clicking on the button below.

Call 502.955.8512 before 5 p.m. on day of program for last minute updates and changes due to weather.

Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed.

Space is limited, so register early. Please follow any local or CDC guidelines for masking.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/2022-08-11/