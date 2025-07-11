Fun Day Friday
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Funday Friday Info
Fun Day Fridays
Advanced Crafting for Kids
For ages 9–15 | Hands-on. Skill-packed. Seriously cool.
Let’s take crafting to the next level! This isn’t your average glue-and-glitter session—kids will explore real-world techniques in wood, textiles, or tech. Each project encourages creativity, problem-solving, and a bit of maker magic.
Funday Projects:
July 11 - String Art- Create designs with hammer, nails, and string
July 25 - Graphic Design in Canva & Sublimation for Tshirts
July 11 & 25
1-3pm
Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Cost: $20
Spaces are limited, Guardian must be present
This workshop is perfect for kids who love crafting and are ready to try tools, techniques, and ideas used by real makers!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com