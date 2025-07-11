Fun Day Friday

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Funday Friday Info

Fun Day Fridays

Advanced Crafting for Kids

For ages 9–15 | Hands-on. Skill-packed. Seriously cool.

Let’s take crafting to the next level! This isn’t your average glue-and-glitter session—kids will explore real-world techniques in wood, textiles, or tech. Each project encourages creativity, problem-solving, and a bit of maker magic.

Funday Projects:

July 11 - String Art- Create designs with hammer, nails, and string

July 25 - Graphic Design in Canva & Sublimation for Tshirts

July 11 & 25

1-3pm

Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Cost: $20

Spaces are limited, Guardian must be present

This workshop is perfect for kids who love crafting and are ready to try tools, techniques, and ideas used by real makers!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com