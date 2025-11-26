Fun Before the Feast at Ralphie's Fun Center
Ralphie's Fun Center 702 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Got a house full of relatives on "Thanksgiving Eve" and looking for something to do?!🦃
Join us for Fun Before the Feast on Wednesday, November 26th starting at 11am! 🎊
Enjoy discounts and specials all day long, Multi-Activity Wristbands will be $15 (reg $20) +$20 Game Cards for only $15! (20 FREE credits) 🎮🎳
Hours 11am-9pm / Wristbands include UNLIMITED bowling, skating, mini-golf, Time Freak & inflatables. *inflatables kids 10 and under only*
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit ralphiesfuncenter.com