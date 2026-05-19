Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals

to

Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202

It's down to the finals for the Amateur Competitors in the Funniest Person In Louisville contest! Comics are competiting for cash prizes, bookings and bragging rights, and the audience helps decide the winner. Special appearance by Ben Stewart.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Louisville_Comedy_Club.png
Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals - 2026-07-09 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals - 2026-07-09 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals - 2026-07-09 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals - 2026-07-09 21:30:00 ical