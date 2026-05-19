Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur Finals
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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
It's down to the finals for the Amateur Competitors in the Funniest Person In Louisville contest! Comics are competiting for cash prizes, bookings and bragging rights, and the audience helps decide the winner. Special appearance by Ben Stewart.
For more information call 5027248311.
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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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