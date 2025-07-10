× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville

Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening round show at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

Special appearance by Eric Kimbrough.

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/108455/t/tickets