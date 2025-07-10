Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening round show at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

Special appearance by Eric Kimbrough.

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

For more information call 5027248311 or visit  eventvesta.com/events/108455/t/tickets

Comedy
5027248311
