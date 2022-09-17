Funniest Person In Louisville Finals!

to

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join Louisville Laughs for the final round of the first Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

See who will be take the title from among 12 standup comics who advance from opening-round sessions.

The winners will be determined by combination of audience and judge voting and will earn cash prizes and bragging rights.

Come out to the Falls City Beery Taproom for a fun night of laughter and craft beer!

For more information, please visit cli.re/19550-funniest-person-in-louisville-finals

Info

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Dance, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Finals! - 2022-09-17 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Finals! - 2022-09-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Finals! - 2022-09-17 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Finals! - 2022-09-17 20:00:00 ical