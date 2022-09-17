× Expand Louisville Laughs 12 finalists battle to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for the final round of the first Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

See who will be take the title from among 12 standup comics who advance from opening-round sessions.

The winners will be determined by combination of audience and judge voting and will earn cash prizes and bragging rights.

Come out to the Falls City Beery Taproom for a fun night of laughter and craft beer!

For more information, please visit cli.re/19550-funniest-person-in-louisville-finals