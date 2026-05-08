× Expand Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #1 Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #1

Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #1

It's the start of the annual Funniest Person In Louisville contest from Louisville Laughs!

Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.

The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Bonita Elery.

Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.