Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #3

× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Funniest In Louisville

Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.

The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Keith McGill.

Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.