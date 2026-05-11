Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #3
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
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Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Funniest In Louisville
Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.
The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Keith McGill.
Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy