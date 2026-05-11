Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #4

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest is back and bigger for 2026.

Standup comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's Funniest in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.

The audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals. Special appearance by Will McKenzie.

Come out for a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.