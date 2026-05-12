Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #6

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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299

Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.

The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Donna Watts

Enjoy a night of laughter, wine and fun.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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