Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #6
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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
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Louisville Laughs
Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #6
Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.
The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Donna Watts
Enjoy a night of laughter, wine and fun.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Comedy, Food & Drink