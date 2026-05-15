Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #7
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
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Creig Ewing
Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier
Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.
The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Kate Kremers.
Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy