Funniest Person In Louisville qualifier #7

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Comics from across the region compete to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville for 2026 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories.

The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Kate Kremers.

Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy
5027248311
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