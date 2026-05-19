Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #1
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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #1
Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #1
It's the semifinals of the Funniest Person In Louisville Contest!
Comics who advanced out of the eight qualifying rounds in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories compete to make it to the finals.
The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Dan Alten.
For more information call 5027248311.
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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink