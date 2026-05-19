Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #2
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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #2
Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #2
It's the semifinals of the Funniest Person In Louisville Contest!
Comics who advanced out of the eight qualifying rounds compete to make it to the finals.
The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Uncool Randy.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink