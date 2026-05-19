Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal #4

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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202

It's the semifinals of the Funniest Person In Louisville Contest for 2026!

Comics who advanced out of the eight qualifying rounds compete to make it to the finals.

The audience helps decide who advances. Special appearance by Cory Miller.

For more information call 5027248311. 

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Louisville Comedy Club 110 W Main St, City of Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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