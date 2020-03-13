Future of Fashion 2020

to Google Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00

The Thoroughbred Center 3380 Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Future of Fashion 2020

A two day fashion, Art and culture event featuring runway shows by 22 local and regional fashion designers. Dance performances by 7 dance studios, musical and theatre performances. A fashion design competition focused on hemp textiles. A silent auction of art and other items. A Pop-Up show with handmade items by local artists and designers.

For more information call (859) 576-0924 or visit soreyda.com

Info

The Thoroughbred Center 3380 Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Fashion & Trunk Shows
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Future of Fashion 2020 - 2020-03-13 19:00:00