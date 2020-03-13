× Expand Photo by Lacy Hilliard. Graphic design by Camilo Quintana. Dress designed by Soreyda Begley. Model Bella Begley. Headdress and concept Josh Samples Future of Fashion promotional poster.

Future of Fashion 2020

A two day fashion, Art and culture event featuring runway shows by 22 local and regional fashion designers. Dance performances by 7 dance studios, musical and theatre performances. A fashion design competition focused on hemp textiles. A silent auction of art and other items. A Pop-Up show with handmade items by local artists and designers.

For more information call (859) 576-0924 or visit soreyda.com