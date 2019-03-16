The Gaither Vocal Band with Orchestra Kentucky
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
An evening of great music in SKyPAC.
The Gaither Vocal Band, with founder Bill Gaither, joins Orchestra Kentucky and special guest Larnelle Harris, in an evening of Gospel favorites. Sponsored by Friends of The Salvation Army.
For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit theskypac.com
