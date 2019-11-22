GalaxyCon Louisville

Join us for a festival of fandom November 22-24 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Meet Celebrity and Creative Guests from Comics, Movies, TV, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Anime, Cartoons, Video Games, Wrestling and more!

GalaxyCon features over 300 hours of programming over 3 days with Q&As, workshops, costume competitions, burlesque, comedy, film screenings, tournaments & more!

For more information call (919) 907-0424 or visit louisvillesupercon.com