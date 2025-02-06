Galentine's Day at Kentucky Soaps and Such

Sips, Snacks, and Self-Care Await You!It's time to celebrate friendship and self-care in style! Join us at Kentucky Soaps & Such for a special Galentine's Day event on Thursday, February 6th, from 6 p.m. - to 8 p.m.Here's what's in store for you:🩷 A refreshing, fruity drink to sip while you shop🩷 Tasty snacks to fuel your self-care spree🩷 Exclusive shopping opportunities and a chance to treat yourself🩷 Enjoy a 10-minute massage from Esther's Wellhouse with your purchase at Kentucky Soaps & Such🩷 Bring in your receipt from Morgan's on Main or 4 Generations to receive a complimentary treat from Kentucky Soaps & Such!

For more information call 606-365-0808 or visit kentuckysoapsandsuch.com