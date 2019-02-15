× Expand Sarah Clevenger Ruth Bader Ginsberg by Sarah Clevenger

Let's Celebrate Galentine’s Day 2019!

NEW this year, is a PROM THEME! Bring your BFF(s) to our Galentine's Day prom. Whether it's a tuxedo or a formal gown, fun prom attire is encouraged! Between 7pm and 9pm Local all-female bands Bungalow Betty and The Delighters will be performing, so make sure you are ready to dance!

Girls Rock Louisville has teamed up with Block Party Handmade Boutique for the 4th Annual Galentine's Day Celebration on Friday, February 15, 2019. This event, which celebrates women and girls, will benefit local nonprofit organizations Girls Rock Louisville, Louisville Rescue Mission, Home of the Innocents, and The Center for Women and Families.

The "ladies celebrating ladies" holiday honors friendships between women and was first introduced by Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope in a 2010 episode of NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Admission is a box of tampons, pads, or a menstrual cup. The products will be distributed between the Louisville Rescue Mission, Home of the Innocents, and The Center for Women and Families, in order to help women in need.

Galentine’s Day Celebration 2019 Friday, February 15th

Block Party Handmade Boutique 560 S 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Beverages available for sale from West Sixth Brewing, a portion of beer sales will be donated to GRL!

A raffle will benefit Girls Rock Louisville, who will be on-site selling their latest CD. Attendees can also enjoy a DIY waffle station and a DIY Galentine’s Day card station, and shop for handmade gifts, merchandise, and new artwork to support local female artists and entrepreneurs.

Floral bouquets and boutineers

Feminist and Galentine’s Day themed art opening featuring female artists:

Mel Stringer Art

Artwork By Melissa Moss

Gemma Correll

AmyWiedlArt

Sarah Clevenger

Sinisters Jenn L Meyers

Owen and Mae Hanna Andino

AdelleRose Katie Laun Judah

Angela Oster Studios

Cross Stitch Coven

Suzanne Edds Liberty Tattoo & Art Parlor

Rachel Rene Illustration

Made Au Gold

Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles Jodi Lynn Burton

Melissa Noseworthy

Inherited Leather Sue Schofield

A Shop of Things Mia Calotta

This event is all ages, more information can be found on Block Party Handmade Boutique Facebook event here.

For more information call (502) 649-5584 or visit on Facebook: Galentine's Day 4 Louisville