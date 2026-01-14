Galentine's Day with Mandee McKelvey

× Expand Creig Ewing Galentine's Day

Celebrate Galentine's Day at the TEN20 Taproom in Clarksville, IN., with comedian Mandee McKelvey.

As one of the Midwest's most acclaimed stand-up comedians, Mandee's candor, touch of vulgarity, and infectious sense of humor reveal an earnestness and vulnerability that invites us to find the humor in tragedy.

Also on the show are comics Lena Beamish and Hillary Boston.

TEN20 Clarksville will have beer, drinks and pizza available for purchase.

For more information call 5027248311.