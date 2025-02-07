× Expand Crestwood Mercantile Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile

Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile

$15 per person.

Ladies, get your tickets NOW to spend Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile! Attend this exclusive after hours event on Friday, February 7. Tickets available now for purchase at crestwoodmercantile.com

$15 includes entry for 10% off the entire store (minimal exclusions), a personal charcuterie and dessert.

Additional offerings include:

@roselynnhillwinery wine by the glass or bottle

@fleastyle hat bar

@xoaestheticrefinery complimentary consults and lip flips

@macklin.made permanent jewelry

For more information call (502) 807-8241 or visit touroldham.com/calendar