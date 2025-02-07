Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile
Crestwood Mercantile 6541 KY 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile
$15 per person.
Ladies, get your tickets NOW to spend Galentines at Crestwood Mercantile! Attend this exclusive after hours event on Friday, February 7. Tickets available now for purchase at crestwoodmercantile.com
$15 includes entry for 10% off the entire store (minimal exclusions), a personal charcuterie and dessert.
Additional offerings include:
@roselynnhillwinery wine by the glass or bottle
@fleastyle hat bar
@xoaestheticrefinery complimentary consults and lip flips
@macklin.made permanent jewelry
For more information call (502) 807-8241 or visit touroldham.com/calendar