Gallery Hop - The Next Generation

This Gallery Hop, celebrate the artistry of Lexington's next generation as we showcase the work of our 2025 Camp Carnegie kids!

Camp Carnegie is a series of six educational, half-day camps for rising sixth through eighth grade students at the Carnegie Center. Experienced, passionate instructors lead fun, hands-on activities at the Carnegie Center while field trips and visits with community leaders deepen learning experiences. For 2025, campers explored the mediums of crochet, Appalachian storytelling, puppetry, playmaking, creative writing, and comic illustration.

On the Move Art Studio, celebrating a decade of community enrichment with over 80,000+ served, will generously provide a free art activity for kids as well during this Gallery Hop.

This event is free and open to the public.

September 19, 5pm-8pm

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

Leah Dick

gallery@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org