Gallery Talk: Game of Thrones & Medieval Miniatures

Join Simon Meiners for this riveting talk in the 2nd Floor 2nd Floor Marshall Education Center

HBO’s Game of Thrones is ending — and when George R. R. Martin isn’t writing the books from which it’s adapted, he’s collecting, painting, and blogging about rare and exquisite medieval miniatures. Did you know that hundreds of these figures belong to the Frazier? Join us for a gallery talk about the little knights that inspire the man behind one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

