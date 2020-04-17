Gallop Gala
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Down Syndrome of Louisville, Danielle Hammond
A celebration of our city, our members, and the best two minutes in sports! The Gallop Gala serves as the kickoff to the Derby season and honors the members of our community with Down syndrome as its celebrities!Tickets starting at $250 including: Open bar, plated dinner, access to after party, and live entertainmentTables starting at $2500 including: Company name and/or logo on select marketing and printed materials, Company name and/or logo on event website with hyperlink, (1) personalized social media posts across our 32K+ network, (1) personalized emails to our 21K+ subscriber database, (8) Gallop Gala dinner tickets, (4) Winner's Circle lounge tickets, Listed as sponsor in Gallop Gala program
When: April 17, 2020
Where: Churchill Downs - Millionaires Row
Time: 6:00 PM - Midnight
Dress Code: Derby Best or Semi-Formal
Event Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.or
For more information Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.org, call (502) 495-5088 or visit downwithderby.com