Gallop Gala

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

When: April 17, 2020

Where: Churchill Downs - Millionaires Row

Time: 6:00 PM - Midnight

Dress Code: Derby Best or Semi-Formal

Event Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.org

For more information Contact: Nicole Volz, nicolev@dsoflou.org, call (502) 495-5088 or visit downwithderby.com

View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs
