×

A celebration of our city, our members, and the best two minutes in sports! The Gallop Gala serves as the kickoff to the Derby season and honors the members of our community with Down syndrome as its celebrities!Tickets starting at $250 including: Open bar, plated dinner, access to after party, and live entertainmentTables starting at $2500 including: Company name and/or logo on select marketing and printed materials, Company name and/or logo on event website with hyperlink, (1) personalized social media posts across our 32K+ network, (1) personalized emails to our 21K+ subscriber database, (8) Gallop Gala dinner tickets, (4) Winner's Circle lounge tickets, Listed as sponsor in Gallop Gala program