× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Galvin Cello Quartet

The Galvin Cello Quartet at Norton Center for the Arts

MAKING CELLOS SING

Composed of members from China, Brazil, South Korea and the United States, The Galvin Cello Quartet burst onto the scene after capturing the silver medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, followed shortly by winning the 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition and joining the Concert Artists Guild roster. Cellists Sihao He, Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay and Luiz Fernando Venturelli met as students at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music in the studio of acclaimed pedagogue Hans Jørgen Jensen. The quartet takes its name from the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall at Bienen.

For more information, please call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com/events/galvin-cello-quartet/