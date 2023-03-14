What’s in Your Garden? - La Grange

× Expand Arts Assocation of Oldham County What’s in Your Garden?

FREE admission

March 14 – April 22 from 10 am. – 4 p.m.

Are you ready for Spring? The Arts Association of Oldham County invites you to participate in its very popular annual Garden Show which runs from March 14 – April 22. Garden-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, is appropriate for this show Student work welcome. Show’s Entry Deadline is Thursday, March 9. An Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/