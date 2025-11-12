× Expand Midway Art Studio Garden Art Focaccia Class

Join us for a Garden Art Focaccia Class at Lexington Tea & Brie! You’ll design your own beautiful focaccia using fresh veggies + herbs — then take it home to bake or gift for the holidays. 🎁✨

📅 Dec 21 | 3:30 PM 🎟️ $45 per class — reserve your spot today!

Drinks and charcuterie available for purchase

For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com