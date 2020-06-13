The Garden Club of Frankfort's "Living in History" Home and Garden Tour

× Expand Carla Hawkins The Garden Club of Frankfort’s13th Annual “Living in History” Home and Garden Tour

The Garden Club of Frankfort and the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission host the 14th Annual "Living in History" Home and Garden Tour on June 13, 2020 Visitors will tour beautiful homes and gardens in Frankfort Kentucky for $15.00.

Lunch on the terrace at Wilson Nurseries will be available. Proceeds go to community beautification projects.

For more information call 1-800-960-7200 or email Inquire@visitfrankfort.com