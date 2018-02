The Garden Club of Frankfort hosts its Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, June 9, celebrating 12 years of Frankfort's Finest Homes and Gardens. The Garden Club of Frankfort is the largest and longest-operating garden club in Franklin County.

For information on the tour, please visit the Garden Club of Frankfort's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pg/GCofFrankfort, or contact the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission at (502) 875-8687.