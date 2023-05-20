Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop

$30 – $40 per person

Murphy’s Camera is back at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens for another Garden Photography Basics workshop. Based upon the success of the fall session, Ayrica Bishop, Murphy’s Camera Education Coordinator, returns to focus on Yew Dell’s gorgeous spring flowers. Start with an overview of camera basics, then take a walking tour of the gardens with docents spotlighting Yew Dell’s history and highlighting their favorite garden spots. You’ll see the gardens in a whole new way while capturing amazing images!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/