Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop

$30 – $40 per person.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens 6220 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood, KY, United States

Join us for this ever-popular installment in our garden photography series. Ayrica Bishop, Murphy’s Camera Education Coordinator, will guide participants on the basics of taking photographs, using Yew Dell’s plentiful blooms as subject matter. You’ll start with an overview of camera basics such as framing and lighting, then take a walking tour of the gardens […]in a whole new way while capturing amazing images!

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org