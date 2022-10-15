Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera

$30 – $40 per person

Ayrica Bishop, Education Coordinator from Murphy’s Camera, Louisville’s premiere camera and photography source for 60 years, will lead this workshop which begins with a guided tour around the beautiful gardens at Yew Dell. Participants will see the gardens in a whole new way while capturing amazing images!

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/