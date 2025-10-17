Garden to Table Dinner Party

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$100 per person.

Dinner party in the gardens? Yes, please! This fall gathering is the third in our Garden to Table series. Enjoy garden-inspired small plates, passed apps, craft cocktails and desserts — all crafted by our very own Chef Mike. Only 40 seats are available, so rally your favorite people and grab a ticket!

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Food & Drink, Home & Garden, Parents
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Garden to Table Dinner Party - 2025-10-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Garden to Table Dinner Party - 2025-10-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Garden to Table Dinner Party - 2025-10-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Garden to Table Dinner Party - 2025-10-17 18:00:00 ical