Garden to Table Dinner Party
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$100 per person.
Dinner party in the gardens? Yes, please! This fall gathering is the third in our Garden to Table series. Enjoy garden-inspired small plates, passed apps, craft cocktails and desserts — all crafted by our very own Chef Mike. Only 40 seats are available, so rally your favorite people and grab a ticket!
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org
